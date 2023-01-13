I'll be retiring from singing soon - Minister OJ

Gospel star Minister OJ

Gospel star Minister OJ has disclosed that he will soon be laying down the mic and retiring from singing.

The celebrated singer-songwriter wants to concentrate on mentoring the next generation of music creators.



He was on Class 91.3 FM's 'Church Groove', Sunday, January 8, 2023, hosted by Rev Thompson.



"I have a lot," "Some of them are still upcoming."



"I'll be retiring from singing soon," "So that I'll sit back and help people, that's what I want to do."



He clarified that he will be excusing himself from "active singing. I cannot be moving around singing everyday, no. It gets to a time, you need to sit back and then pour yourself into people because I believe anything God gives you, it doesn't feed only you. It's for the sake of others, that's why God gives us what he gives."

The singer-songwriter elaborated on how he will spend his retirement.



"So I want to do serious writing programmes for people," he said, adding that: "I won't charge them any fees, especially the younger generation, so that they can [one day] say, 'It was through Minister OJ that I am who I am."



Rev Thompson suggested a school or an academy.



OJ's swift response was: "I frankly don't have time."



"If it's an academy, people have to lecture in it. I don't have the luxury of time," the 'Obi Nya Wo Aye (Someone Would Like To Trade Places With You)' hitmaker stressed, and laughing, also said: "I'm a very boring person because I live in my head."

He had more surprising trivia to share about himself and his routine.



"When I am home, do you know that I don't listen to music? Per the training I got from school, you're trained as a music critic so when you're listening to songs instead of you enjoying it, you end up critiquing it," he revealed. "So my mind will keep walking around."



"I'm always hearing words, and when you're a creative person, you always want solitude, quiet places and [so] I can't be teaching constantly [in a school], but the people I've poured myself into, those are the people that I'll let them teach" the award-winning musician further mentioned.



The latest offering from Minister OJ is 'Meduru (I'll Get To My Destination