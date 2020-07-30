Entertainment

I’ll bow out as CEO of RTP Awards after 10th edition – Prince Mackay

Chief Executive Officer of Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards, Mr. Prince Mackay

The Chief Executive Officer of Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards, Mr. Prince Mackay, has stated he will be resigning as CEO of Ghana’s Biggest Radio And Television Awards scheme after founding and leading the awards scheme for 10 solid years since its inception.

When pressed further, Mr Prince Mackay stated that he would be resigning right after this year’s edition of the Awards, which would be the Award scheme’s 10th year.



The CEO of RTP Awards said that he is glad to have built a very credible and prestigious Awards scheme which is highly respected and anticipated by all media personalities and media houses in Ghana.



According to him, the RTP Awards have helped lots of Radio and Television Personalities to have achieved and gained recognition and have enabled most of these personalities to have been poached by other bigger stations and been given bigger offers after winning awards and or being nominated for the Awards.



Prince Mackay further stated that he would want to resign to give others the opportunity to also lead the Awards scheme to much bigger and brighter prospects.



According to him he also has other assignment and engagements he wants to pursue moving on.



It will be recalled that Prince Mackay was appointed CEO of Africa Gospel Awards Festival, AGAFEST, by the Africa Gospel Group Inc. which is based in the USA, an event he leads and executed to perfection which prompted South Africa to sign for the hosting rights for the next 5 years, from 2021-2025.

Again, he was also appointed as Chief Executive of Good Governance Hall of Fame and Awards in 2018.



This year’s RTP Awards had a record number of entries of 1,962 and this is an indication of how much the media personalities across the entire country have embraced and exhibited confidence in the RTP Awards over the years.



The scheme would at the right time appoint and announce a new CEO to take over from Mr Prince Mackay who have shown so much passion, resilience and credibility for the RTP Awards brand.



The RTP Awards seeks to recognise outstanding media personalities whose work show exemplary leadership towards building a vision and a future for Ghana’s media platform.



The scheme is in its 10th-year edition and within this period have awarded many media personalities on Radio and on Television.



Notable media personalities who have won the prestigious RTP Awards since its inception in 2010 include, Kwami Sefa Kayi, Nana Aba Anamoah, Stacy Amoateng, Captain Godsbrian Smart, Blakk Rasta, Kwesi Aboagye, Gifty Anti and Alfred Ocansey.

Others include Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Johnny Hughes, Bola Ray, Kwabena Yeboah, Kofi Kumbilson, KSM among others.



RTP Awards has also witnessed performances from the likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kojo Antwi, Efya, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Wendy Shay, Ruff N Smooth, Ebony, C-Zar and Selina Boateng.



Other music stars who have graced the RTP Awards stage include, Asem, Okomfo Kwadee, Kontinhene, Lorde Kenya, Adina, No Tribe, King Promise, Kofi Sarpong, Akatakyie, Joyce Blessing, Irene Logan, Joe Mettle and Ambolley.



The 10th RTP Awards is slated for October 2020 and it promises to be full of excitement and cheers.

