I'll break their gods if they bring their schemes my way - Agradaa challenges Nogokpo shrine

Renowned fetish priestess turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa, has openly challenged the Nogokpo shrine and its practices, declaring her intent to dismantle their gods.

In a recent statement she made in a live broadcast from her church, Agradaa expressed her frustration with the attention received by Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, suggesting that if they had brought the challenge her way, they would have experienced the true power of God.



She emphasized her confidence in her abilities, stating that loose clothing is easier to tear apart, implying that she would easily overcome any challenges presented to her.



“Yesterday I heard on the news that they were coming for our father, Agyin Asare, and I said, why didn't they bring it my way? They would have known the difference. Where we find loose clothing is where we can easily tear it.



“Bring your attention to Heaven Way Champion. I will document myself breaking down the gods with a camera on me so they know there is power in God that works,” she said.



The fearless priestess continued her tirade, mentioning various renowned deities, including Nogokpo, Antoa Nyamaa, Ayanta, and Kwaku Firi.

She also questioned why these people serving the gods did not confront her directly, suggesting that she would prove her dominance over them.



“I am saying, if they like, they should bring their schemes my way. We have stood in this room to say there is no power in gods and mentioned names like Nogokpo, Antoa Nyamaa, Ayanta, and Kwaku Firi.



“Why don't they bring it my way? We will show them that we are the masters of the greatest,” she added.



Agradaa further emphasized her superiority, pointing out the contrast between her being 'white' and Bishop Agyin Asare being 'black' while asserting that challengers should step forward.



“Where they are taking their scheme to is black, I am white, so you can't bring yourself here. Whoever likes to challenge me should step forward, I would into Kyiri Abosom by force with the camera on me,” she stated.

In related news, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, has faced criticism following a recent sermon where he discussed divine protection and the existence of evil forces.







ADA/OGB