I’ll campaign for the NDC if Bagbin or Haruna Iddrisu becomes flagbearer - Prince David Osei

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

Popular Ghanaian Actor and celebrity, Prince David Osei has revealed that even though he has a soft spot for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), he will rather endorse and campaign for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) should they elect the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin or Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu as a flagbearer of the party, MyNewsGh.com reports.

In a conversation with popular host, Hammer Nti of Kumasi-based Pure FM’s flagship entertainment program, ‘Hammer Time’ monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the renowned actor announced that Hon. Alban Bagbin and Haruna Iddrisu both have what it takes to steer the affairs of the country and he thinks ex-Prez. Mahama has done his best and needs to give others the opportunity to function and push Ghana forward for the collective interest of all.



He indicated that should any of them is elected flagbearer of the NDC, he will have no difficulties in campaigning for the party since in the end, it is Ghana that we all want to see succeed.



“Excellence has got no gender or party colours. If you are good, you are good. I feel people in the NDC should give the likes of Haruna Iddrisu and Alban Bagbin the space to operate and show what they are made of. One person does not know it all.

They have been there and done it and their records reflect their competence.”



“There’s nothing wrong with working with the other party even if traditionally I don’t belong. It all depends on what’s on the agenda. No matter where or who the person is coming from, if he/she is on the right track, we need to support them. We all want Ghana to succeed.”



Prince David Osei endorsed the NPP’s President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 general election and openly campaigned for him, touting his achievements in series of youth engagements and social media posts.