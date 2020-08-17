Entertainment

I'll choose Kidi over Kuami Eugene any day, any time - Mzvee

Singer Mzvee has dropped a bombshell on her preferred choice between artistes Kuami Eugene and KiDi.

Once a member of Lynx Entertainment, a record label that Kuami Eugene and KiDi have been signed on, Mzvee has now gone solo and is doing well releasing new hit singles titled ''Sheriff'', ''Who Are You'' among others.



Speaking in an interview with host Abeiku Aggrey Santana on ''Blezz Da Mic'' segment of Okay FM's Drive Time, Mzvee disclosed she is coming out with a solo album and hopefully it will be out by the end of this year.



The album promises to take Ghana's music scene by storm as it has several features from some top Ghanaian and Tanzanian musicians.



The one-time BET nominee and multi-awarded songstress further delivered which artiste from the Lynx Entertainment camp she would like to feature on her song and between Kuami Eugene and KiDi, she delightfully chose KiDi over Kuami Eugene.

She defended her choice saying, unlike Kuami Eugene, she and KiDi have a good vibe; hence she wouldn't hesitate to have the ''Enjoyment'' crooner on her album.



Mzvee is currently out with a new banger dubbed ''Baby'' which she released today, August 14.



Watch full interview below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.