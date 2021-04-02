I’ll choose money over love all-day, any day – Gyakie asserts

People say there's no point in pursuing love if one is penniless and cannot afford to take care of a loved one, perhaps Gyakie believes in the same assertion.

The Ghanaian singer has disclosed that she will settle for money rather than love if ever she is asked to choose between the two.



According to Gyakie she will chose money over love every day.



“I like money a lot. Everybody likes money. If I’d have to choose between love and money, I’ll choose money.”



She said, there comes a time in a man’s life where love won’t suffice and “in the long run there will be things which love won’t be able to buy which money can”.



Asked about what she will look out for when choosing a man, Gyakie said, “I don’t have a type of man, I’m opened to any kind of guy. When it comes to relationships, I don’t pay much attention to it. I’m in my corner, anything that comes my way I’ll gladly accept.”

“At the moment I’m focusing on my studies so later on in the future, when God sends someone to me, that’s fine,” She told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment.



