I’ll collaborate with Black Sherif, others when the time is right – Piesie Esther

Black Sherif

Ghanaian gospel musician, Piesie Esther has stated that she will collaborate and come out with a song with secular artists when the time is right.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray Thursday, the singer indicated that Ghanaians are yet to understand the concept for a gospel musician to do music with a secular musician.



“But for now I have not thought of having music with him (Black Sherif). For me there is no problem but you know some of the Christians haven’t understood that kind of collaboration between a gospel musician and a secular musician.

“The time is not right yet but gradually and definitely, it will get to a point that they will understand. However, I don’t want to get to that for now. But when the time is right,” madam Piesie stated.



She however stated she really likes secular musicians such as Black Sherif among others and does listen to their songs on the radio.