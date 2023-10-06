I'll create a fund to build studios for the creative arts industry - Kennedy Agyapong

NPP flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has stated that he would create a fund to aid in the building of more studios in the country to help the creative arts industry.

He noted that the production of quality movies and music videos is rare in the country, hence there is a need to inject more funds to enable artistes and producers to provide music videos.



The NPP flagbearer aspirant bemoaned the inadequacy of studios in the country,which is hampering the progress of the creative arts industry hence he would embark on an initiative to build more studios if elected president of the nation.



Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM which GhanaWeb monitored on Thursday, October 5, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong detailed what he would do to improve the entertainment industry in the country.



“Let me tell you something, we need to build fantastic studios over here. What I don't like is why is it that any good music or show, they have to go and do it in Dubai, South Africa. We are going to do it here under my presidency. Nice studios. Let others also come here, we are human beings.



“We have to challenge ourselves, we need nice studios.



When you enter the studio, like what you've done, you should be proud of and you can change it for the next artiste. So we need beautiful studios over here. We have to create a fund for them [the creative arts industry], because to produce a good movie or song, you need a lot of money,” said Kennedy Agyapong.

Kennedy Agyapong hopes to become the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party as he contests against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Afriyie Akoto and former legislator Francis Addai Nimo.



The primaries is slated for November 4, 2023.



We need to create a fund for the industry so they come out with production that they can sell outside.



