I'll divorce my husband if he asks for sex three-weeks after labour - Angel

Tue, 6 Dec 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Angel has disclosed the reasons she will ask for a divorce in her marriage.

Angel stated that if she ever gets married and her husband asks to have sex with her 3 weeks after labour, she will divorce him.

According to her, she loves herself and has to heal after childbirth before engaging in any sexual activity with her husband.

She wrote: "Can’t lie if I ever get married and have a child and 3 weeks after labour my husband asks me for sex, it’s gonna be grounds for divorce.

"To all the men and patriarchy princesses upset about this, I hope y’all hit your pinky toe against the edge of the bed."

