'I'll even tattoo McBrown's photo on my back' - Captain Smart replies Afia Schwar

Captain Smart

Onua FM/TV host, Captain Smart, has responded to criticism surrounding his role in the welcome party that Media General gave their new employee, Nana Ama McBrown.

The former hostess of UTV's United Showbiz formally switched from Despite Media to Media General on March 13, with an elaborate welcome party including her new collegues clad in T-shirts specially made to welcome her.



Captain Smart, was captured in the forefront of the welcoming party, himself wearing one of the McBrown branded T-shirts.



He ushered McBrown to the "green carpet" rolled out for her and proceeded to introduce members of the Onua FM/TV family to her.



Commenting on Smart's role on the day, Afia Schwarzenegger whiles stating her happiness for McBrown who she described as her girl, threw shade at Captain Smart and others for lining up to welcome another employee.



Responding to the shade, Captain Smart explained that he had a long history with McBrown dating back to his days at Fox FM in Kumasi.



"What I don't like is for people who don't know the struggles a person has been through, feeling pained because of their progress.

"Look, out of spite, I will even go and get a tattoo of McBrown on my back," he stated on the Onua Maakye programme of March 14. I will draw a photo of McBrown on my back," he stressed.



McBrown joins Media General after Despite Media exit



On Monday, March 13, the popular actress and show host was unveiled as the latest member of Media General, confirming her move from Despite Media where she hosted United Showbiz for over 3 years.



The move has witnessed some staff of Despite Media describing McBrown as ungrateful with others claiming that her former employers groomed her in being a better television presenter.



Recalling her life struggles on 3FM with Johnnie Hughes, the award-winning media personality took credit for her growth in acting and every aspect of her life.



"It didn't start today, I started this long ago. I knew and saw this picture long ago. I am not impressing anybody, I am working for myself...it is part of the job when people come after me. How about the blessings? It is the same way when the ambassadorial deals are coming.

"Whoever is saying what about me, I leave that person to God because I know myself and I know I have worked my way through here. I didn't come here just for the sake of my beauty or maybe my smile. I have worked to make my smile impactful. I am here because I have worked, oh Jonnie I have worked!" she hammered with pride.



