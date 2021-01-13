I’ll fight decision to remove video of ‘Pray for the World’ from YouTube – Wendy Shay

Wed, 13 Jan 2021 Source: 3 News
The video of ‘Pray For The World’ song composed by Wendy Shay has been barred on YouTube over allegations of song theft.
Since the release of the new single, people have raised concerns about the song having the same lines as Master KG’s popular hit song ‘Jerusalema’.
However, Wendy Shay has hinted that her lawyers are working on the new development and has asked her fans not to worry about the development.
She stated on Instagram that “This is the country we are living in ooo….I will fight for my right because pray for the world has a different chord progression from Jerusalema. SHAYGANG don’t worry my lawyers are dealing with YouTube.”
