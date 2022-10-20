I’ll forgive Black Sherif if he presents a sensible apology – Late Clementina’s father

The father of the late Clementina Konadu, Black Sherif’s ex-SHS lover, has expressed that the only way to appease his anger will be to receive an apology from the musician.

He added that he wants an explanation with regards to Black Sherif's true relationship with his late daughter.



According to Mr. Clement Kofi Adu Bofuor, he also needs a solid explanation as to why Black Sherif used his daughter’s name for a song and making money off it.



In an interview with Kumasi-based video blogger, Abro, the late Clementina’s father said that he believes Black Sherif is disrespecting the memory of his late daughter and, as such, he intends to deal with him if he isn’t able to give concrete reasons for his actions.



“I am human. If he gives a sensible explanation, I’ll consider it. After all, we are all humans. But if it doesn’t make sense, I’ll put him through whatever he deserves because my daughter was underage,” he fumed.



Background



It emerged that one of Black Sherif’s tracks off his ‘The Villian I Never Was’ album, titled, ‘Oh Paradise,’ was solely dedicated to the late Clementina.

Referring to her as an unforgettable first love, the musician in that particular track narrated how her death has had a lasting effect on him.



At Black Sherif’s album listening, he was nearly moved to tears while analyzing the track.



Watch the full video below:







