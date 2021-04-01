I’ll never date a broke man – Kiki Marley

Songstress and Rufftown Records’ new signee, Rejoice Amarachi Adjei popularly known as Kiki Marley has disclosed she will never date a man who is totally broke.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, Kiki Marley indicated that, money is the first thing she looks at before having anything to do with a man.



According to her, nothing will make her date a man who has nothing.



She further revealed that she won’t waste her time on a man who is poor and can’t take good care of her.

Kiki Marley is currently promoting her trending tune dubbed ‘Gym’ which features Medikal.



