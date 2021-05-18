I’ll never encourage my child to do music – Highlife legend

Paa Solo of Sibo brothers

Ghanaian Highlife legend, Paa Solo of Sibo brothers has emphatically stated that he will never agree for any of his children to pursue music as a career.

Stating his reasons for making such a statement especially after being in the music industry for over 15 years, he shared that, “Ever since I started doing music, I haven’t seen any improvement in my life and also, it does not pay as much as people think it does and I wouldn’t want my children to experience that”.



Not disputing the fact that singing is a God-given gift he went on to say, “It’s a God-given gift that should benefit individuals and put money in their pocket but that isn’t what we’re seeing”.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Showbiz Xtra he said, “As I speak, I’m not receiving a pesewa from all my songs on YouTube but someone else is benefiting from it. I tried fighting for what rightfully belongs to me with my management but all to no avail”.

It is due to this reason that he is stating that no child of his will ever do music.



The Highlife legend also furthered, “Some people even use my songs without my knowledge and if I approach them to pay me, it always turns out to be an issue so I always end up leaving the issue”.



Paa Solo shared that doing music and benefiting from it is not easy and is nothing he will want his children to experience even if they have the talent, “I will still not agree”, he repeated.