I’ll never forgive myself for worshiping Jesus Christ – Nana Tornado

Ghanaian actor and socialite, Nana Tornado has stated that he has regretted being a Christian some years ago.

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, the entertainer revealed, that one of the saddest things he has done in life is to accept the Christian belief.



He averred he will never forgive himself for worshipping Jesus Christ.



If he is to meet Christ one-one-one, Tornado said he will treat him in an unfriendly manner.



Nana Tornado revealed he will rather worship Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka instead of Jesus Christ.

According to him, he is now having his peace of mind after he stopped worshipping God.



He claimed to have also gained financial freedom after he chose to live his life as a non-believer of Jesus Christ.



Watch Nana Tornado’s full interview with ZionFelix below:



