I’ll not respond to any negativity again – Funny Face vows

Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, well known as Funny Face, has vowed not to respond to any negativity again.

The ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor postulated the need to put Ghana first in everything in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net.



He stated that there is no way division will help the country and industry players.



Funny Face made this vow after he smoked the peace pipe with Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin following months of beefing.



He also reacted to Kwaku Manu’s assertion of his readiness to deal with them [Funny Face and Lilwin if they do not make the peace among them last.

Funny Face captioned a video he posted on Instagram: ‘GYE NYAME’ ????????? I will never respond to Negativity again .. United we stand .. divided we fall !! ?????????????? .. Ghana first @kwakumanubob .. bro ur 3,500 slaps de3r reduce it for me ???????????? .. because now am all abt positivity and placing Ghana on da map someday in future .. with one of da beautiful Children’s Park ever to be built in Ghana ???????? “ FUNNY WORLD “ so help me GOD ?????????????? TO GOD BE THE GLORY .. KASOA VANDAMME “ EI GO OVER YOU “



This comes after Lilwin urged him to send the 2019 Ghana Movies Award plaque to the organizers.



Watch Funny Face’s interaction with Kwaku Manu below.





