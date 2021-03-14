I’ll rather be a proud Ashawo than a dead wife – Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger, Television personality

Television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has said that she will rather be a prostitute than stay in an abusive relationship.

Few years ago, Afia Schwarzenegger left her marriage after paying for her own bride price and wedding to one Abrokwah.



Afia indicated that she was tired and could not stand the abuse from a man who she married and has since been preaching “leave to live” to women in Ghana and across the globe.



With recent developments where some women have been beaten to death by their husbands, Afia Schwarzenegger has started her advocacy calling on women in abusive marriages and relationships to leave their men and live freely.

She acknowledges that women who leave their marriages are mostly called names but she will rather succumb to name-calling than stay in an abusive relationship.



“I will rather be called a prostitute than to stay in an abusive relationship. I will rather be a prostitute than be a dead wife,” she said in a video shared on her social media pages.



