I’ll say and say it again that Beyoncé never shot the video with Shatta Wale, I don’t hate him - Pope Skinny

Pope Skinny

Former best friend of Shatta Wale, Pope Skinny has reiterated Beyoncé did not shoot the ‘Already’ music video together with Shatta Wale.

Defending his claims in an interview with Mike 2 on Adom FM, which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, the Asuoden Music frontman said the perception about Beyoncé travelling to Ghana for the shoot with Wale is inaccurate.



While calling for a spade to be called a spade and not a big spoon, Pope Skinny posited Beyoncé shot the ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video with Wizkid—and it was not done the same way as her video with Shatta Wale.



He said he doesn’t want to be seen as a hater—but the truth must be told.



Skinny admitted that Shatta Wale is one of the biggest artistes in Ghana and Africa, so it is not nice for Beyoncé to treat him this way—by letting him shoot his part of the video and put it together after she had also shot her part.



Instead of the fans of Wale attacking him, Skinny wants them to ask for the right thing to be done—and call for value and respect for the artistes in the country.



He bemoaned Nigerians are ahead of Ghana in most aspects of Entertainment hence the need for Ghanaians to seek for the right thing to be done.

Pope Skinny disclosed Shatta Wale didn’t spend more than four days in the United States when he was there in September last year.



He was resolute Beyoncé never shot the ‘Already’ music video with Shatta Wale.



Meanwhile, Bulldog, Shatta Wale’s manager has said in an interview with MzGee on TV3 that Wale travelled to the United States to complete the shooting of the video with Beyoncé after some parts were shot in Ghana.



Listen to Pope Skinny’s interview with Mike 2 below:





