I’ll soon move permanently to Ghana - Eugy reveals

British-Ghanaian singer and songwriter Eugene Entsir, popularly known as Eugy Official, has disclosed that he will be moving to Ghana soon and this time, permanently.

During an interview on YFM’s Myd-Morning Radio Show, he was asked by the host, Rev. Erskine if we will ever hear him announce one day that he is coming to Ghana forever and not just on regular visits as he usually does, to which he gave an affirmatory response.



“Yeah, sooner than you think”, he said.

Erskine, probing further for more details on when that will be happening, again asked Eugy if he will get married and come to Ghana right afterwards and the singer, trying not to put out any more info, mentioned that his girlfriend is currently in London so he cannot tell.



Eugy released his first song for the year, ‘Plenty Pepper’ earlier today featuring popular dance crew, Chop Daily. Plenty Pepper was produced by Team Salut and Sidechain Manny and is out now on all streaming platforms.