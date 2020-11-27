‘I’ll sweep the whole of Kumasi just to have my kids back’ – Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian and actor, Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as ‘Funny Face’ has established that he will go the extra mile to have his children back into his arms.

In what seemed to be an apology letter to his wife and ‘in-laws’, the comedian did not fail to express how much he misses his twins, “Ella and Bella”.



“This day will come again girls. We will laugh again. I will hold you girls in my arms again. For Life is For Life. Even if I have to sweep da whole KUMASI to have u girls back. Even if I have to go stand on mountain Afadajato to shout and apologize to everybody. I will gladly do it wholeheartedly,” he wrote on his Instagram wall.



He also pleaded for their forgiveness, adding, that his misconduct and continuous rants on social media in the past few weeks, was as a result of anger and pain.



“Life’s journey took your father on a lonely mystery road. Where people go and never return. Or they come back and they don’t remember anybody again is a road of Anger, pain, revenge. A road nobody will understand, except da people who have been there. Suicidal thoughts on that road are very rampant. But JEHOVAH, my #Funnyfans, my true friends ...saved me with words of Encouragement. Your DAD went on that road and returned peacefully,”

Funny Face also seized the opportunity to apologize to persons who have somewhat been offended by his recent actions on social media.



He has, however, congratulated his ‘Baby mama’ Vanessa on the birth of their new baby girl.



Read the post below



