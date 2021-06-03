I’ll take Ghanaian music to another level - Jamin Beatsgh

Jamin Beatsgh, Ghanaian upcoming artiste

Ghanaian upcoming artiste Jamin Beatsgh has highlighted that in a few years to come, he will take Ghanaian music to a whole different level.

Being a music lover and one who started writing and doing music at a very early stage in life he shared that he believes he has what it takes to change the Ghanaian music industry.



Talking about some of his achievements so far he stated that, “Last year I was privileged to win the US based discovery of the year at the Ghana Music Awards USA and the feeling was great”.



Being his first major award he told Abigail Appiah on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, “I was just thankful for where I am now. Especially knowing how far I’ve come and I remember the one thing I said was, this is just the beginning Grammy is next”.



Jamin believes that, his music is understandable and through that he will be able to put the Ghanaian music on top.

“What I’m doing is appealing to the ear and it’s also commercial enough to bring something to my pocket and sell to Ghana as well and I’ll definitely do that”.



He went on to add that he hopes to achieve this through hard work, dedication and determination.



The upcoming artiste has again been nominated in six categories for this year’s Ghana Music Award USA and he hopes to bring home all the awards.