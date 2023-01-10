I'll win Artiste of the Year before 2026 - BoiJake

Ghanaian musician, BoiJake, has disclosed plans of taking over the music industry with his songs.

The Lynx Entertainment signee has high hopes of breaking through the ceiling to become a household name and ultimately be crowned Ghana's artiste of the year before the year 2026.



BoiJake speaking to Paula Amma Broni at the private listening of 'Coming Soon' EP, a joint project with his label mates, Maya Blu, DSL, and St. Lennon, disclosed that he is eyeing the highest title in the industry, VGMA Artiste of the Year.



"There is enough space for multiple stars to shine. You look at other markets, the US has a lot of stars but you have room for everyone. I just need to find what works for me, not trying to be someone else or follow someone's footsteps...that's what am trying to do...by 2026, I have to chop artiste of the year," he assured fans.



BoiJake believes that Richie Mensah's magical touch is what will launch him into stardom. He described his label as the "perfect place to be".

The singer also acknowledged the support offered to him by his senior colleagues, Kuami Eugene and KiDi, who have both won VGMA Artiste of the Year.



Watch the video below:







OPD/BOG