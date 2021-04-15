I look forward to seeing my music transform, impact others - Bernice Offei

Gospel musician Bernice Offei

Source: Stephen Nana Asare, Contribution

Legendary gospel minstrel, Bernice Offei, in an interview with Gina Ella Nettey host of Women in Worship Alpha & Omega Diaries on Wednesday 14th April 2021 disclosed that her fulfillment as a musician stems from the impact of her music in the lives of listeners.

The retired banker went on to say “it’s never right to do music for the admiration of people, and that shouldn’t be the motive of doing music”.



“I act as the first audience to my music, I look forward to it transforming me and others”, she said.



Inspired by Rev Owusu Afriyie in the mid 80’s to do music, she rendered an account of her musical journey and her first album title “We are Victor’s” and how she wrote her hit single “Life Is Short”

Watch the video below:



