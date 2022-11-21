0
I look out for capabilities before joining a label – Adina

Ghanaian recording artiste and songwriter Adina Thembi Ndamse, popularly known as Adina, has disclosed what she considers before joining a record label.

According to the multi-award-winning songwriter, she looks out to what capabilities a label has and can offer her before joining.

Adina considers record labels as family and therefore she needs to choose the right family that can contribute significantly to the success of her career.

In an interview on Y97.9 FM’s “Dryve of Your Life”, she reiterated that signing a label in her sense is more like a transaction between herself and the label.

“Joining a label is more like a family because I know that once I go there, there are a lot of things I can achieve which will add to me as an artiste,” she said.

She is currently signed to Lynx Entertainment and still under her management team “New African Movement”.

