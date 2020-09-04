Entertainment

I looked up to Reggie Rockstone – Obrafour reveals

Ghanaian musicians, Obrafour and Reggie Rockstone

Ghanaian Hiplife musician and rapper, Obrafour in an exclusive interview has revealed that as a young artiste trying to reach the limelight, he had the Hiplife grandpa himself, Reggie Rockstone as his role model.

“I really wanted to be like Reggie Rockstone when I started out as a Hiplife artiste,” he mentioned to Happy 98.9 FM’s DJ Advicer, host of the Ayekoo After Drive in a special interview which forms part of the ‘Made in Ghana Month’ celebration across the Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company’s (GMABC) platforms Happy FM, eTV Ghana and across the Y-triangle (YFM Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi).



Relying on the saying one meets his destiny on the road he tries to avoid, Obrafour noted that he never planned to go into music until Reggie came to Ghana and named Hiplife.



The Rap Sofo explained that before Reggie Rockstone came to the country, there were musicians already doing Kasahare with most of them also interested in the western Hip-hop.



“But Reggie came and energized the youth with Hiplife and that was what attracted me to music. Moreover, I wanted to be like Reggie and so I joined the bandwagon.”

On the authority of the musician, Reggie Rockstone named Hiplife because he knew Hip-hop had emanated from our motherland.



“When Reggie named Hiplife, my unique understanding was that he wanted us to know that Kasahare left here to Europe and was termed Hip-hop making the genre our own. And that Hiplife explained our culture and that is why I named myself Obrafour.”



The musician who then set out to be the linguist and Gong gong beater of Ghanaian culture furthered that the name suited his purposes because “the Obrafour doesn’t just maintain peace in the palace but also makes sure that all things are put right in the palace.”



Ever since then, the musician has done just that and the rest is history.

