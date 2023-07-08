'I lost 10,000 Ghanaian followers after my break up with Yvonne Nelson' - Iyanya cries

Yvonne Nelson captured beside Iyanya

Nigerian artiste, Iyanya, has narrated the many ordeals he faced after his romantic relationship with Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson turned sour, which resulted in a breakup.

In a recent interview with GHOne TV, Iyanya revealed that he was constantly harassed by Ghanaians online and a lot of them unfollowed him afterwards.



He said: "When Yvonne said I broke her heart, I was in my room and I just saw a post, 'Inyanya cheated on me'. Let me tell you something, I remember that day, I was checking my Twitter.

"I lost almost 10,000 Ghanaian followers. I was getting threats and all of that. And usually, I don't come out to say that, 'this lady I was dating, she had this flaw or this is what she did'. After that, you guys will say this guy is talking like a woman."



Iyanya was mentioned in Yvonne Nelson's newsest book, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson'. The actress dedicated an entire chapter to talk about the relationship she once shared with the 'Kukure' hitmaker.