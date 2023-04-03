2
'I lost millions trying to feature Nicki Minaj' - Popular musician cries out

Iyanya And Nicki4.png Iyanya planed to feature Nicki Minaj on his 'Kukere' song

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Iyanya, has narrated how he lost millions of nairas while trying to get American rapper, Nicki Minaj, to collaborate with him.

After the success of the 'Kukere' song that increased his popularity, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuka, and his team wanted to achieve more.

According to him, music executive, Ubi Franklin suggested that they make an international move by featuring Nicki Minaj on his hit song.

He added that he went with his team to the United States and met Nicki Minaj for the feature, but they could not afford the $200,000 coat to sign her to a song.

Iyanya said: “Ur waist was so massive we decided it should go international and we needed the right artiste to help with that journey.

"@ubifranklin1 suggested Nicki Minaj and I asked how we’re gonna pay for that, he laughed and said ‘if your dreams don’t scare you, they aren’t big enough.”

