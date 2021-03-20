I lost my virginity through an accident - Actress reveals

Actress and model, Josephine Arthur has revealed how she lost her virginity in an 'awkward' manner.

According to the curvaceous actress, she lost her virginity through an accident.



Speaking in an interview with browngh.com, Josephine Arthur revealed that she was once kidnapped by two men three years ago.



Josephine Arthur revealed that she lost her virginity after the two men took advantage of her.



Narrating the incident to First Lady of browngh.com, Josephine Arthur disclosed:



"I had lost my virginity through an accident. I've been kidnapped before. I was in school then. I attended Chemu SHS but completed at Akuapeman SHS. I went to school very late so I didn't get a boarding house so I became a day student.

I stayed with my neighbour's mother at Akropong. So I met them and went home so coming back was when the incident started. I was kidnapped. They were two guys. They drugged me so I became unconscious and didn't know what was going on. When I got up I saw myself in an uncompleted building with antichrist signs all over the place.



I had to smoke weed. They gave me the weed to smoke because I didn't know what I was doing so I just did what they told me to do.



They took advantage of me. They locked me inside the house and anytime they return from work they rape me. It happened to me three years ago but I have gotten over it"



She added that the two men kidnapped her for two weeks and raped her every day.



Josephine Arthur revealed that she managed to escape after her kidnappers took her out on a stroll with the help of her Uncle who saw her with the men.

According to the 19-year-old actress, the men who kidnapped her were arrested but indicated that she didn't ask her parents' further questions about their arrest because she wanted to get over it.



Josephine Arthur disclosed that she became scared of men because of the 'nasty' encounter she had with the two kidnappers adding that she has gotten over it.



