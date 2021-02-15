'I lost radio opportunity because I hail from Kyebi - Radio Presenter

Isaac Boamah-Darko, Host of morning show/current affairs, 'Dwene Ho Biom' on Hot Fm

Source: Isaac Boamah, Contributor

With what could be described as a mouthwatering opportunity to rake in more cash and good living with a well-paying radio station rather turned out to be a disappointment.

In this dispensation where radio has significant impact; as a result of authorities responding quickly to issues at hand when much 'noise' is made, it is rather appalling to hear the stories of some journalists' with radio stations sharing their plight about making unsatisfactory ends meet with their chosen career.



One of such victims who started his career in radio, Isaac Boamah-Darko, host of Morning Show/Current Affairs programme, _Dwene Ho Biom_ on Accra-based radio station, Hot 93.9 FM shares his experience in his early radio days and one hefty opportunity lost due to where he hailed from.



He took to his official Facebook page (Isaac Darko Boamah) to share his story to mark the World Radio Day which was observed on Saturday, February 13 2021.



Mr Boamah-Darko who is also called _Lawyer Boamah_ by his listeners disclosed that a former appointee of the opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) dashed his hopes of joining the radio station.



When quizzed whether Mr Boamah-Darko was told point blank by the politician cum radio manager, he responded in the negative and said he got the information from a trusted colleague with the radio station that his offer was rejected due to where he came from, Kyebi (Eastern Region-hometown of the President of the Republic of Ghana- Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo).

Meanwhile, all deals with the job had been settled between the manager and Mr Boamah-Darko pending the day to start work.



Mr Boamah-Darko added that several phone calls to reach the radio manager on the day he was due to start work were unsuccessful.



Again, he shared another story when he commenced his career in Koforidua with Eastern FM.



The radio show host also recounted how he had to pursue politicians who leave the studios after his political show for a pittance in order to keep his family.



This he explained was due to the installment procedure of receiving a meagre table-top monthly salary of GHC 25.00 Ghana cedis.

