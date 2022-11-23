I love Black Stars to the fullest, without apology - Black Prophet

Ghanaian reggae musician, Black Prophet

Ghanaian reggae musician, Black Prophet has expressed his love for the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars, saying he loves the team to the fullest.

According to him, Black Stars is part of him.



“So, Black Stars is part of me. Black Stars reminds me. It brings Nkrumah (First Prime Minister and President of Ghana) out in me. The black Star is a star that shines even in the darkness. It’s a star. It’s black, but it shines in the darkness.



“The black star shines everywhere. No one can bleach and look like me, but I can bleach and look like everybody else. That means the black star stands taller. Black Star becomes part of me, “the 45-year-old musician disclosed on Tuesday, November 22.



The award-winning musician disclosed after he was asked why he loves the Black Stars.



Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show, Black Prophet also revealed that anytime the Black Stars lose a game, he is badly affected.

“When the Black Stars lose matches. I don’t sleep. I can’t even eat. Yes, I love the Black Star to the fullest without apology, “he asserted.



Who is Black Prophet?



Black Prophet, born Kenneth Wilberforce Zonto Bossman in 1977 in Accra, has been in the reggae music industry for over two decades.



Black Prophet began his musical career with the Ola Williams band; he released his debut solo album No Pain, No Gain in February 1998 with his backing band, the Thunder Strike.



Black Prophet gained the national spotlight, with the release of ‘Legal Stranger’.

In 2007, Prophet’s “Doubting Me” was named the best reggae song of the year at the Ghana National Music Awards.



The release of his second album attracted international attention as well. For the first time in his career, he visited the Netherlands and Sweden, where he played at various festivals, including Oland Roots, Irie Vibes Festival, and Afrika Festival Delft.



Over the years, Black Prophet has collaborated with high-profile international reggae artists including Rita Marley, Pliers, Don Carlos, Yellowman, Steel Pulse, Lucky Dube, Alpha Blondy, Buju Banton and Dean Fraser, who produced a song on his latest album Tribulations in December 2010.



The album features a duet with reggae icon Capleton.