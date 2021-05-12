I love Fella Makafui – Efia Odo

Actress Efia Odo and Fella Makafui

• Efia Odo addressed the relationship between herself and fellow actress Fella Makafui.

• According to her, there is no bad blood between them.



• She told the BBC Fella was the party holding a grudge against her.



Social media influencer and actress Andrea Owusu, known as Efia Odo has insisted that she does not have any issues with anyone, especially Fella Makafui.



Even though the actress has engaged in several brawls with other celebrities, including Fella Makafui, DKB and Sista Efia, she denies holding grudges against anyone, saying that her actions were purely vocal.



She told BBC Pidgin, “I don’t have beef with anyone. If I don’t like what you are doing, I will say it. And that is what brings trouble because people are not used to being vocal and blunt.”

Efia also said she has been trying to mend her relationship with her colleague.



According to her, she even made efforts to unblock Fella after they blocked each other on social media, adding that she loves Fella from afar.



“The thing about me is that you can only bite me once, not twice. I will love you from afar. She blocked me first, so I had to do the same.



"But I tried to unblock her. These days, the thing with Instagram is that after you block someone (it)is hard to unblock after a long period, so I have tried,” she said.