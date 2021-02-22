I love Kuami Eugene’s songs, he is doing great – Pappy Kojo

Ghanaian hip hop artiste Jason Gaisie, known in the showbiz industry as Pappy Kojo has said he’s a big fan of the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene.
In an interview with Giovani Caleb on #Showbiz360 on TV3 Friday, February 19 the rapper heaped praises on Kuami Eugene when speaking about his new single on his upcoming album which featured the award-winning singer.
“First of all, I love his music, I feel like he’s doing really great,” Pappy Kojo said.
Pappy Kojo mentioned he had never met Kuami Eugene until the day of the video shoot.
Speaking on the recent surge in numbers of COVID-19 cases, the rapper recounted his experience in Italy.
“It was scary bro, every 5 minutes ambulance dey pass. It was really scary,” he told Giovani.
He further entreated Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols and stay safe.
The “Realer No” hitmaker is releasing his first album tiled Logos II on the 12th of March.
