I love Shatta Wale, the reason I'm on his case - Bulldog

Talent Manager, Bulldog

Bulldog, the former manager of famous dancehall singer Shatta Wale, has assured the general public that there is no bad blood between them despite his public outburst on social media.

According to Bulldog, he quickly puts Shatta in check due to his love for him, adding that it will never die.



The assurance comes in after the CEO of Bullhause Entertainment took to his Facebook page to posit that Shatta Wale does not honour individuals who have held him down throughout his musical journey.



He reiterated that until Shatta Wale fixes that attitude, he can not sit and dine with the likes of American music producer DJ Khaled, who was recently spotted with Nigeria's Burna Boy.



Although many have termed Bulldog's post as an insult to Shatta, he maintains that despite their differences, he holds nothing against the musician.



"My love for Nii Armah will never die. Forget our differences in the past. Like I told him in that Amoabeng video, I don't harbour things, I don't do that. My love for him will never die and that is why I am still on his case.

"If I don't get to get close to him to tell him what I need to tell him to hear it privately, he will hear from me every day from now publicly," Bulldog disclosed in an interview on HitzFM with Da Don.



He added that he doesn't wish to see Shatta fail, considering the sacrifices he made to help grow his brand.







OPD/BOG