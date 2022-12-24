0
Menu
Entertainment

I love Stonebwoy, he saw me grow - Epixode

EPIXODE OOO Ghanaian musician, Epixode

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At his just-completed Bhim Concert, which took place on December 23, 2022, at the Grande Arena, Atia hitmaker Epixode praised dancehall performer Stonebwoy.

During a musical intermission, Epixode said that Stonebwoy, who is a great admirer, watched him evolve when he first started making songs.

"You guys don't know that I have been a very big supporter of BHIM nation because Stonebwoy loves me and Stonebwoy saw me grow from 2010 to 2011.

“When we started dancehall. So everybody here is representing Stonebwoy,” the artiste shared with the crowd.

The performer added that he is confident that his love for Stonebwoy will be returned in the future.

He also praised the 'Therapy' artiste for taking Ghana worldwide.

“I know that in years to come someone like me would also have people to love me because I do music, but nevertheless, this is to representing Ghana,

“Big ups to Stonebwoy for taking Ghana music worldwide. Anybody who disrespects that, I say dead, dead, because the man na prophet,” he said chipping in a little Patua.



ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo