I love Stonebwoy, he saw me grow - Epixode

Ghanaian musician, Epixode

At his just-completed Bhim Concert, which took place on December 23, 2022, at the Grande Arena, Atia hitmaker Epixode praised dancehall performer Stonebwoy.

During a musical intermission, Epixode said that Stonebwoy, who is a great admirer, watched him evolve when he first started making songs.



"You guys don't know that I have been a very big supporter of BHIM nation because Stonebwoy loves me and Stonebwoy saw me grow from 2010 to 2011.



“When we started dancehall. So everybody here is representing Stonebwoy,” the artiste shared with the crowd.



The performer added that he is confident that his love for Stonebwoy will be returned in the future.



He also praised the 'Therapy' artiste for taking Ghana worldwide.

“I know that in years to come someone like me would also have people to love me because I do music, but nevertheless, this is to representing Ghana,



“Big ups to Stonebwoy for taking Ghana music worldwide. Anybody who disrespects that, I say dead, dead, because the man na prophet,” he said chipping in a little Patua.







ADA/BOG