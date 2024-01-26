I love gay people but I do not support their actions - Shasha Marley

Reggae artiste, Shasha Marley

Ghanaian Reggae artiste, Shasha Marley shared that he appreciates, loves, and respects individuals who are gay or homosexual, emphasizing that he doesn't support their actions.

During an exclusive interview with Black Rasta, as observed by blogger and journalist, Attractive Mustapha, Shasha Marley expressed that determining whether the act is a sin should be left to God's judgment.



Encouraging a more compassionate approach, he urged both fans and society to demonstrate genuine love towards homosexuals instead of consistently criticizing them.

Quoting Jesus' teaching to love neighbors as oneself, Shasha Marley emphasized that as Christians, it is essential to embrace gays without passing judgment.



Addressing the question of whether homosexuality is demonic, he acknowledged the possibility of negativity but disagreed with the notion that it involves demons.