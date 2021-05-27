I love my boyfriend but still cheated on him – Lady confesses

File photo: Cheating

A young Ghanaian girl who chooses for her identity to remain hidden is out to ask her boyfriend for forgiveness for cheating on him with an older man.

According to her, she met a older man who initially mentioned that he only wanted to be friends with her and help her get through school.



“I thought we were just friends only for him to later propose. I had no choice than to agree because he was the one catering for my school and my every other needs,” she noted.



She stated that her boyfriend had also traveled so they were not seeing each other for sometime.



“After a while, I realized what I was doing was not right so I decided to confess and end things with the older man. When my boyfriend returned, the older man one day took my phone and told my boyfriend everything going on between us even before I could,” she said.

She furthered that her boyfriend has forgiven her and they are currently staying together but sometimes, “He makes certain comments which makes me doubt that he has really forgiven me.”



“It’s quite obvious he is still hurt and I know everything that happened is my fault. But I am truly sorry and I want him to know that I’ve changed,” she stated.



She pleaded with Rev Nyansa Boakwa and the Boneka team to lead her to plead with him so they can both live happily, like before.