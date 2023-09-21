'I love the way Nigerians are riding for Mohbad' - Meek Mill

American rapper, Meek Mill

Popular American rapper, Meek Mill, has responded to the controversy surrounding the death of 27-year-old Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

One can recall that the “Peace” crooner tragically passed away under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, September 12.



His death has sparked an outcry on the internet, with many demanding justice and an autopsy to determine the true cause of his sudden demise.



Nigerians, both at home and abroad, have used their social media platforms to express overwhelming love and support for the deceased singer, who faced bullying from his former record label, Marlian Music.



The incident has gained widespread attention, attracting the interest of foreign celebrities, including Lil Durk and Kodak Black.

Meek Mill has also taken to Twitter to reveal that he has been following the incident on social media and is deeply impressed with the way Nigerians are advocating for justice for Mohbad.



He tweeted, “I watched his whole story on tik tok!!!! They riding for him in Nigeria I love that!.”



