I loved what Counsellor Lutterodt did to me - Naomi Gold Campbell

Source: Isaac Brown-Yawson, Contributor

Ghanaian-Nigerian model and actress Naomi Gold Campbell made headlines after Counsellor Lutterodt on live TV played with her 'clit' which garnered mixed reactions on social media.

The controversial relationship and marriage counsellor during the late-night relationship show in the bid to educate viewers about lovemaking practically fondled Naomi Gold on the show.



Although she has denied being fingered by the controversial celebrity counsellor, Naomi Gold Campbell has disclosed that she 'loved' what the controversial counsellor did to her.



According to Naomi Gold Campbell, she enjoyed what Counsellor Lutterodt did but she loved it when he was caressing her.



"I'm enjoying the show. I enjoyed the 'act' but not the one he was 'touching' my pant but I love it when he was caressing me. I didn't cum.I wasn't. I control myself when it comes to that. In this kind of industry, you can go and meet some people like say in a movie, I can do a 'romance' scene, I can kiss but it doesn't mean I will get wet. I can control myself because I'm a woman and I'm not that kind of sex type but if you touched me like that am okay but if I don't want it, I don't want it. It wasn't true that Counsellor Lutterodt fingered me and I didn't come" Naomi Gold Campbell told First Lady of Browngh.

Naomi Gold Campbell revealed that her ears and neck are the spots that turn her on.



"My ears and my neck, that is where my feelings are. I just like to be real I don't like to be fake. I prefer being honest. This is it. Accept me for who I am," she disclosed.



