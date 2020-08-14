Entertainment

I’m ‘Cuppy’ thanks to my family - DJ Cuppy

Nigerian Disc Jockey, Cuppy

The first African act to perform as a DJ at the 2015 Oil Barons Charity in Dubai, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola professionally known as Cuppy says her family made the process of becoming a DJ smooth.

It is no secret that Cuppy is from a family with an entrepreneurial background, her father Femi Otedola is a Nigerian businessman who is widely known for his success.



For a person like Cuppy, coming from an entrepreneurial background would have meant she venturing into one but the former decided to look into the creative arts industry.



In an interview with Miriam Osei-Agyemang, host of 3FM’s UrbanBlend on 3FM 92.7, Cuppy made known that her Dad didn’t have a problem but rather told her to be the best at what she does.



She added; “I have two degrees that I am really proud of, one from Kings College and the other from New York University, I wouldn’t trade my education for the world, because it’s made me the woman I am."

For a woman like Cuppy with a family like the Otedola’s everyone is expecting things to be rather easy but she says the ride hasn’t been smooth and she has had to constantly prove herself as a woman, as a black person, as an international Dj and as someone from an entrepreneurial background.



Cuppy’s single “Jollof on the jet” featuring Rema and Rayvanny is currently makig waves, across the globe. The single is part of a 12 hits album “Original Copy”, it features two of Ghana’s finest artistes Efya and Stonebwoy.



Original Copy is set to be released on 21st August 2020.

Source: Awurabena Addison, Contributor

