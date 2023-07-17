I'm God’s rep assigned to you, I’m here for you 24/7 - Zionfelix to Minalyn

Zionfelix and his ex-girlfriend Mina

Zionfelix has re-echoed his love, care, and support to the mother of his daughter, Mina Lawani (Minalyn)

In what was meant to be a birthday message, the blogger seized the opportunity to reassure Mina of his unconditional love.



While pouring out his emotions on social media, Zionfelix described himself as God’s special representative to Mina.



He also applauded her strength and tenacity, thereby addressing her as a blessed woman.



“Saving the best for the last.



Yaa, I celebrate you today as you start a new journey of your life. You are a strong and blessed woman. God got you and as His representative assigned to you, I'm also here for you 24/7 as I've always done. Together with Kiki, we say we love you @minalyntouch.”



Netizens, however, are unable to share their thoughts under the said post, as Zionfelix has disabled it's comment section.

Mina publicly announced break up with Zionfelix



One can recall that after a long fight for her rightful space as the 'main girlfriend', coupled with some irreconcilable differences, Mina announced her breakup with Zionfelix on social media.



The popular Ghanaian makeup artist relocated to Germany with their daughter and there has somewhat been a public communication gap.



One can recall that Zionfelix celebrated his birthday, days before Mina’s birthday, but he was 'snubbed' by the latter.









