I’m a better artiste now, I’m not behaving like a robot like was at Lynx Entertainment - MzVee

Ghana songstress, MzVee

Following her exit from Lynx Entertainment, MzVee has cast her mind back.

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Vera Hemanoo-Kpeda as she is known privately stated that she’s a better artiste now.



According to her, she is not behaving like a robot as she was managed by a record label some years ago.



She, however, clarified that Lynx Entertainment groomed her to where she is now.



MzVee indicated that her confidence levelled has also been shot up.

She added that people are getting to know her in a different way as she is doing her own thing.



The talented songstress replied that she has missed Lynx when she was asked by the interviewer.



Watch the full interview below:



