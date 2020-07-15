Entertainment

I’m a big fan of Patapaa, I’ll feature him – Lady Prempeh

Musicians Lady Prempeh and Patapaa

Ghanaian gospel musician, Lady Prempeh has revealed she is a big fan of secular musician Patapaa.

She made this revelation when speaking in an interview monitored by Zionfelix.net on Okay FM’s ‘Kwansodwodwo’ program hosted by Abeiku Santana.



Lady Prempeh laughed out loud when the question of she being a fan of Patapaa was posed to her.



When asked why she laughed, the ‘Onyame Ka a Na Waka’ singer explained the people in her house would laugh as well because they know she is a big fan of Patapaa.

Commenting on her readiness to feature Patapaa on a song, Lady Prempeh said she can feature him.



“I can feature Patapaa on a gospel song if only God gives me the permission to do so,” she stated.



Lady Prempeh added that if Patapaa can help in winning souls for God, then it shouldn’t be a big deal for them to work on a gospel song together after God has given her the green light.

