I'm a disappointed rapper - Bullgod confesses

Bullgod

Bullhaus Entertainment Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson has revealed that before he became an artiste manager, he was a rapper.

He quit, went to school, and had 5Five as his first music act.



Bullgod was on CTV's Class Showbiz hosted by Sammy Flex, Wednesday, January 18, 2023.



"I'm a disappointed rapper," he said. "I was trying my hands at rapping but I got no help."



Sammy asked if he had no assistance because his rap talent was lacking.



"Chale, I was a top dog," he replied.



5Five Papi asked Bullgod to mention the rap name he was using back in the day.

"Awo Sexy," Bullgod disclosed.



Sammy joked the name was the reason behind the unsuccessful rap endeavour.



Bullgod reacted with a belly laugh.



"[Papi] was my student then. I was helping him," he said, pointing to the star rapper to his left on the table.



Concerning why he stopped pursuing rap, Bullgod said he simply realised it was going nowhere.



"It got to a point, I knew I was never going to get a hit," he said matter-of-factly.

Explaining himself, he likened the feeling to currently knowing and accepting that his knees are not as good as they were when he was younger.



"At the moment, when I am climbing the stairs, my knees talk to me: 'You're really tired. Take your time. You're nearing your end of days. Take your time. Take good care of yourself'." he said with a serious face.



"Even my waist talks to me," he lifted his voice for emphasis. "You have to admit [the truth to yourself]."



"I saw it myself, I knew it [my rap career] was not going to be successful," he stressed.



Admitting the truth to himself, he enrolled in an arts school.



After school, Papi's mother told him she has come to notice music is all her son wants to do.

"His mother is a mother to me. We all grew up in the same [community]. I've known him since he was 13," he said. "The guy is what, 40 and something now."



Due to what Papi's mother had told him said, "Let's start," the music journey. Papi became his artiste.



'Lamiokor' was one of the first songs they started working on, Bullgod recalled.



At this point, Papi told him he is only good at rapping and has no singing abilities but knows someone who could sing.



Bullgod confessed he first protested but Papi introduced his singing friend Killy to him anyway.



These were the formative moments of one of Ghana's most popular Hiplife groups: 5Five.

Bullgod affirmed that his first music act as a manager was 5Five.



"IWan, Natural Face, Bertha (Yaa Yaa), Nii Soul, Rudebwoy Ranking, Koo Ntakra, VIP, Shatta Wale, Vanilla," he listed some of the main acts he has managed.



He disclosed he registered his artiste management company Bullhaus Entertainment in 2003, adding that 5Five started serious music recording in 2004.