I'm a part-time Christian; I remember when last I read the Bible - Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Blacks captain, Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan prides himself on being a part-time Christian who hasn't stepped foot in a church for so many years.

Despite his long absence from the church, which is termed the presence of God by many believers, Gyan still considers himself a true Christian, adding that his actions are not evil.



In an interview with Abeiku Santana on ATUU, the former Black Stars captain stated that he is always willing to listen to God's word from anyone he can prove has a true gospel message.



According to Gyan, he is treading cautiously due to the rise in fake churches.



He made this revelation when the host questioned when he last visited his church.



"As Kofi Kinaata puts it, I am a part-time Christian. I was baptized in the Methodist Church, but I no longer go to church; I don't. Now more than ever, they don't speak the truth. Some of the churches don't, however, the decision not to go to church doesn't make you a bad person," he said.

Asamoah Gyan furthered: "Yes, I am a Christian. I just don't go to church. I pray; we all pray. I don't remember the last time I read my Bible, but I am a true Christian. My mind is always hot. If you sit me down to preach God's word, I will listen, but before then I need to analyze the person, especially when I know their lifestyle."







