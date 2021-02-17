I’m all about making people happy - Medikal

Rapper Medikal

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known by his stage name AMG Medikal, shared in an interview that he is all about making people happy with his music.

Speaking with Rev Erskine on Y107.9FM, he disclosed that he doesn’t do music to get people thinking and worried but rather to make them happy.



“I’m a happy person myself, a lot of rappers are trying to be the best and also rap about depression but I’m not that kind of person, I just want to make people happy”, he said.

As stated by Medikal, he does what will make people go crazy, because everybody has a problem here and there, so he wants people to be happy when they listen to him. He doesn’t want people working on his rap like mathematics.



“A lot of people think rap or music is all about trying to challenge someone or a competition but is not about that. What you do with your music, what impact does your music have on people that is the thing”, he explained.