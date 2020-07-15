I’m among the best 4 dancehall musicians in Ghana - Lil Win brags

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Ghanaian entertainer, Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’ claims his month-old ‘comic dancehall’ career makes him fit to join the top four dancehall artistes in Ghana list.
The Kumawood actor launched his dancehall career (which he calls ‘comic dancehall’) a month ago and has just one single, “How Dare You” featuring Article Wan, and preparing to release another single, “E Go Over You” featuring Dope Nation.
With this achievement, Lil Win claims he has made enough impact to run shoulders with the best in Ghana.
“Looking at Ghana dancehall at the moment, when you mention the best four, I am among,” he told Bryt TV yesterday.
He named himself, Samini, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy as the best four dancehall stars in Ghana.
Watch the full video below.
