I'm attracted to a woman who's submissive and respectful - Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has listed some of the most important qualities he finds attractive in a woman, with the top two being submissiveness and respect.

According to the celebrated Ghanaian singer, he tilts toward women who listen and find the need to consult him on matters.



In his words, "if you are over the top, I see you as another man," he confessed in an interview on The Breakfast Club.



"I think it's very cool to be submissive, I am so attracted...I respect women who are not like you're being abused, none of that. There is beauty in that for me. It is like you being a woman, if you are over the top, I see you as another man."



Stonebwoy discussed how most African men love to treat their wives well and provide for all of their needs, and how his gender is influenced by submissive partners.



He, however, clarified that a man should not have toxic control over a woman all in the name of her being submissive.



"I mean they (men) have to be in charge, that's what a man has to be as far as I know. It is not about the women being dull but you know, we love to have women who are respectful, submissive, supportive and they consult you...it is general, men love to be consulted and I think that is how it is for African men," he explained.

He also threw more light on how men translate their love by being providers who offer support to their spouses.



"Submission from a man is showing love. From the African man's conversation, submission will be him taking care of and listening to the woman's problems. All that she wants to do and ask how she wants to get it done. That for me is attention because women love attention and men have to see them as humble and submissive," he added.



Stonebwoy is married to Dr Louisa Satekla, with whom he has two children: Catherine Jidula Satekla and L. Janam Joachim Satekla Jr.



Watch the video below:







OPD/BOG