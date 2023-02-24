3
'I'm broke' - Meet the 41-year-old behind the popular WKHKYD term

Fri, 24 Feb 2023

The social media sensation, Kwaku Tawiah, who is popularly called Stargee, has bitterly revealed that he is very broke.

The 41-years-old man recently became popular after his acronym WKHKYD, which translates to English as what did you go there to do? went viral.

Despite becoming a social media star overnight, the reality on the ground is that Stargee is struggling financially.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, he disclosed that some people have perceived him to be financially stable, but he does not have any money.

He added that even though he has no money, he has a lot of hope that things will get better one day.

