'I'm capitalizing on her weakness'– Dumelo on contesting Lydia Alhassan for MP seat

Lydia Alhassan and John Dumelo

Actor cum businessman, John Setor Dumelo, has opened up on his determination to join Ghana's legislature.

The actor who contested the Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) intends to vie for the second time.



This time around, with much optimism and effort.



During a Q&A session on X, John Dumelo revealed that his main drive in running for a seat in parliament is to be a part of the country's decision-making body.



Dumelo said being in such a position will enable him to make a positive impact on the lives of his constituents and Ghanaians as a whole.



“To be part of the decision-making processes that will affect our lives positively as Ghanaians and also to represent my Ayawaso West people,” he wrote on X.

On how he intends to win the forthcoming elections, the actor indicated that he will capitalize on the weakness of the incumbent MP, Ms. Lydia Alhassan.



“I don’t get nervous. I’ve learned from my mistakes in 2020, and I’m using her weakness as my strength to win this election. Her weakness is she has more resources than I have.”





To be part of the decision making processes that will affect our lives positively as Ghanaians and also to represent my Ayawaso West people. https://t.co/pEZTlHEW07 — Farmer John (@johndumelo) April 2, 2024