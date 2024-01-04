'I'm coming back!' - Kaakie announces return to music

Kaakie

Dancehall Artiste, Kaakie says she is coming back to the music.

In 2018, Kaakie left the shores of Ghana to further her studies in the United States of America.



This was after her contract with the High-Grade family was terminated.



But speaking on Accra-based 3FM in an interview, she indicated that she was returning to the scene.

Kakie said she has received support from her husband and other industry players, and she believes she will come and take her place in the music industry.



“Actually I came in purposely…So by God’s grace, I’m coming back to the scene, and we are working hard. I haven’t just been silent. I have been working behind the scenes and I haven’t been alone. I’ve had genuine support from my husband; he’s been pushing me, and I’ve also met people that were in the scene,” she said on Accra-based 3Fm.